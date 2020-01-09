2019 - The Second Warmest Year ever Recorded

Bulgaria: 2019 - The Second Warmest Year ever Recorded www.pixabay.com

2019 is the second warmest year ever recorded, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has announced, quoted by France Press. This was also the warmest decade.

2019 was only 0.04 degrees Celsius colder from 2016, the warmest year ever since the El Nino phenomenon. According to NASA data, in 2016 El Nino's extreme intensity has increased global temperatures by 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The last five years are the warmest.

In 2019 the temperature exceeded the average values for the period 1981 - 2010 by 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The service confirmed that carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere continued to increase in 2019.

