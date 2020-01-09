Ursula von der Leyen: The EU will Remain "Best Friends", but after Brexit, they won't be as Close as they were Before

The United Kingdom and the EU will remain "best friends", but after Brexit, they will not be as close as they were before, the new president of the European Commission said.

Speaking before talks with the British Prime Minister, Ursula von der Leyen warned that it would be "impossible" to reach a comprehensive trade deal by the end of 2020. She said that if the deadline is not extended, it is not about "all or nothing" but about priorities. Boris Johnson however insists on that the deal is possible to be signed by December 2020.

The prime minister has also repeatedly said that the transitional process will not be continued.

Following its depart fromt the EU on January 31, the UK will enter an 11-month transitional period that will largely follow EU rules but will not have representation in the bloc's institutions. This period will end on 31 December 2020.

After the UK leaves the EU on January 31st, the two sides will begin negotiations on their future economic relations.