Bulgaria to Host the Three Seas initiative Summit

At the proposal of President Rumen Radev, Bulgaria will host the sixth summit of the Three Seas Regional Initiative, which brings together 12 European Union countries located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas, and is actively supported by the United States of America.

The Bulgarian head of state has invited the US president to attend the forum at the NATO summit in London. The Bulgarian household was discussed today at a meeting between Rumen Radev, the US Ambassador Hero Mustafa and a US delegation visiting Bulgaria led by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. The meeting was also attended by Vice President Iliana Yotova.

The Three Seas initiative was launched in 2015 and aims to promote transport, energy and digital connectivity in the region through joint projects. At the summits, Bulgaria is represented by the Bulgarian President, whose idea and after consultation with other participating countries Bulgaria will host a high-level forum next year.

Rumen Radev and the participants of the meeting agreed that Three Seas promotes the conditions for economic and social development in the countries of Eastern Europe, strengthens trade contacts, improves energy, transport and digital infrastructure. The Bulgarian president also stressed the importance of educational and scientific cohesion for the development of the region.

Bulgaria appreciates the US support for our country's efforts in the fight against corruption and in promoting the rule of law. Effective results in this direction will be achieved only with a uncompromising approach in the spirit of democratic values, said President Rumen Radev during the meeting. The conversation covered the whole range of issues of mutual interest that fall within the scope of the Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the US - Security, Economy, Energy and Education.

The Head of State stressed that in order to enhance the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, clear guidelines and measures for cooperation in areas of mutual interest are needed. The President called for specific deadlines and measures in fulfilling the order for new aircraft for our Air Force, including clarifying the necessary additional resources to acquire full operational capabilities.

"Strengthening industrial cooperation should be an important element of our Armed Forces modernization program on joint projects with the United States," the president said.

Rumen Radev stressed that in order to bridge the technological and economic gap between NATO countries, it is necessary to develop high technology jointly and to work on common projects for the production of military equipment. "The dividing line between Allies of manufacturers and purchasers of military equipment must be overcome. Efforts should be made for scientific and technical cooperation and transfer of high technology, "said Rumen Radev.