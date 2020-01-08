BNR: Bulgarian Ministry of Defense Launches Drone Delivery Tender

Sources from the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense have reported that a tender for the delivery of drones for the army was announced in the last days of 2019. The value of the contract would be about 13 million euros. Invitation for participation in the contest has been sent to 24 companies from the USA, Israel, Italy, Bulgaria and other countries, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian Army has been using unmanned reconnaissance aircraft for years. Some time ago, as part of military assistance programs, the United States provided the 61st Mechanized Brigade in Karlovo with the lightweight unmanned reconnaissance system RQ-11 Raven.