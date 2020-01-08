Eurostat: The Annual Inflation in the Euro Area is Expected to Increase

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.3% in December 2019, up from 1.0% in November according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (2.0%, compared with 1.9% in November), followed by services (1.8%, compared with 1.9% in November), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with November) and energy (0.2%, compared with -3.2% in November).