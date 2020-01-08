Bulgarian Red Cross to Distribute Food in Sofia

The Sofia organisation of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) has started distributing food in Sofia, said the BRC press office. The food products will be distributed under the Operational Programme for Food and/or Basic Material Assistance under the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived, Operation 2 "Provision of Individual Food Packages 2017 - 2019".



Each eligible person included in the lists of the Social Assistance Agency will receive 24,57 kg of 16 food products: wheat flour – 2 kg; rice – 1 kg; spaghetti – 1 kg; tomato and paprika spread – 0,500 kg; canned green beans – 2,400 kg; peeled tomatoes – 1,600 kg; green peas – 1,600 kg; canned hotpot – 1,600 kg; jam – 0.500 kg; canned beef – 0.300 kg; canned beef meatballs in white sauce – 0,600 kg; canned chicken fricassee – 0.300 kg; canned fish – 0,170 kg; beans – 3 kg; lentils – 4 kg; oil – 4 litres.



The distribution will take place on working days from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at specially designated locations. The schedule is published on the websites of the BRC.