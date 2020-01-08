Lufthansa and Air France Halt Flights to Iran and Iraq

German airline giant Lufthansa said it has canceled flights to Iran and Iraq "until further notice" after Tehran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq, according to BGNES.

The daily Frankfurt-Tehran flight has been canceled. Saturday's twice-weekly service to northern Iraqi city Erbil would also not depart.

The French company Air France has also announced that it has halted flights through Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

