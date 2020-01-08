Two Earthquakes Shook Iran

Bulgaria: Two Earthquakes Shook Iran www.pixabay.com

They were registered near the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Two earthquakes have shaken Iran near the Bushehr nuclear plant, US Geological Survey reports.

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at 2:20 GMT. The epicentre is 10 kilometers southeast of Borazjan. The depth of the tremor is 10 km.

The second 4.5 magnitude earthquake was registered at 3:19 am. The epicentre is located 17 kilometers southeast of Borazjan, and the depth was also 10 km.

Tags: Iraq, Earthquake, Nuclear Power Plant
