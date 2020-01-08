There are no Reports of Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Missile Attacks in Iraq

There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens in Iraq in the missile strike, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

All members of the staff of the Bulgarian Embassy in Baghdad, as well as our commercial representation in Erbil, are all in good health. The two Bulgarian troops to the NATO training mission were evacuated from Iraq yesterday.

