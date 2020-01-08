Iran Fires Missiles Targeted at US Bases in Iraq

Iran is targeting more than 10 ballistic missiles on at least two airbases in Iraq, where US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said.

There are no casualties at the base so far, athough the Pentagon said it was still assessing damage from the strike.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The attack was carried out after midnight.

For the first time, Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack, with state television reporting that it was Tehran that fired missiles at the base.

US installations in Iraq have been attacked by missiles about 15 times in recent months, but Iran has never claimed responsibility for these attacks.

US President Donald Trump "closely monitors the situation and consults with its national security team," according to the White House. He said damage was being assessed. "So far, so good," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that he would make a statement in the morning.

The attack came as a “vengeance” to the American attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and other leading military commanders.