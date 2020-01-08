Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran, there are Killed
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An Ukranian Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed after departing from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. This was announced today by the state television, cited by Reuters and the Associated Press. The Ukrainian Airlines' Boeing 737 passenger plane disappeared from the radar shortly after its takeoff. t is estimated that all 167 passengers were killed.
According to the agency, the cause of the crash are technical problems.
- » At leat One Killed in the Earthquakes Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
- » An Airplane Skidded Off the Runway in Istanbul, the Airport is Closed for Several Hours (VIDEO)
- » At least 16 People Were Killed in a Bus Crash in Peru (PHOTO)
- » Four People Died in a Hospice Fire in Poland
- » A Five-Story Building Partially Collapsed in Jakarta, at leat Eight People are Injured
- » Tragedy in Cambodia - 7-Story Building Collapsed and Killed 36 People