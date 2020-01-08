Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran, there are Killed

www.pixabay.com

An Ukranian Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed after departing from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. This was announced today by the state television, cited by Reuters and the Associated Press. The Ukrainian Airlines' Boeing 737 passenger plane disappeared from the radar shortly after its takeoff. t is estimated that all 167 passengers were killed.

According to the agency, the cause of the crash are technical problems.

