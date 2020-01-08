U.S. Delegation at the High-Level U.S.-Bulgaria Strategic Dialogue in Sofia
Today, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and US Ambassador Herro Mustafa open the first session of the Bulgaria-US Strategic Dialogue.
Global issues, topics in the fields of defense, security, economy, trade, energy, the rule of law will be discussed in separate panels within the forum
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 25, 2019 confirmed the strategic nature of Bulgaria's partnership with the United States.
The focus of the forum will be to establish excellent security and defense relations, both bilaterally and within NATO. Emphasis will also be placed on further deepening of trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and the US. In 2018, bilateral trade in goods increased by 36%.
Preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy for the period January-September 2019 show a new, 3,7%, increase in bilateral trade on an annual basis.
Cooperation with the US in the field of energy and the implementation of priority infrastructure projects in the sector so that Bulgaria retains its key role on the gas map of Europe will also be discussed on the event.
