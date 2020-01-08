Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan to Launch the TurkStream Gas Pipeline
Today, the Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the commissioning of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. The event will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, RIA Novosti reported.
Vladimir Putin will be on a working visit to the Turkish city of Istanbul, where he will participate in the launching ceremony of the Turkish Stream pipeline, according to a message released by the Kremlin's press service.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin will also hold talks and discussed issues related to the further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation and the current international issues, including the situation in Syria and Libya, a statement said.
The ceremony will also be attended by a Bulgarian delegation led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
