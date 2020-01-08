Sunny Today, with Light to Moderate Northwest Wind

January 8, 2020, Wednesday
It will be sunny today, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported. There will be light northwest wind; in eastern Bulgaria it will be moderate, blowing from the north.

Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C, in Sofia – about 3C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the monthly average and will remain constant throughout the day.

 

