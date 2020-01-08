The Biggest Donation Campaign in the History of Facebook

Australia's major fires have sparked the largest donation campaign in the history of Facebook, the BBC reported.

Nearly one million social network users donated over $ 26 million to the Provincial Fire Service of New South Wales (NSW Rural Fire Service)

Now, the donations exceed the amount of $31,369,070.

This is a record amount for a Facebook donation campaign.

In addition to these donations, people around the world have raised over $ 3 million for the Wildlife Rescue Service.

Facebook officials confirmed the record amount which was raised for the New South Wales firefighters. The donation campaign record was set up thanks to a number of celebrities.

The campaign was started by actress Celeste Barber. A number of and Hollywood stars, including Russell Crowe and Jennifer Aniston also talked about the campaign at the Golden Globes Awards Ceremony.