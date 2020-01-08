At least 50 People were Killed in Stampede at Qasem Soleimani's Funeral (VIDEO)
January 8, 2020, Wednesday
novinite.bg
At least 50 people were killed and another 48 were injured during the funeral of the killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Kerman.
The victims were run over by a the crowd. Millions of people gathered in the city's central square for the final part of the funeral ceremony.
The Kerman's city population is exactly 1 million people, but many Iranians from other cities traveled to Kerman for the procession.
