Forecasters have detected particulate matter in the air in South America.

The smoke from the fires in Australia reached Chile and Argentina.

The presence of smoke should not cause any serious effects in the South American nation, since it rarely rains in that area.

Atmospheric currents carried fragments across the Pacific Ocean 12,000 kilometers from the raging fires.

The clouds rise 6,000 meters above the sea level and there is no meteorological reason for them to descend to Earth.

The only consequence so far, Amador said, is a reduction in the ultraviolet radiation reaching the ground because of the "cap" that these kind of clouds form over the land, the Australian Associated Press reported.