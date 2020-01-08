NASA has Discovered a Potentially Habitable Planet

It is 20% larger than Earth and orbits around its star for 37 days

NASA has announced that its exoplanet-seeking satellite TESS has discovered a new planet the size of Earth that is within a habitable distance of its star and where there may be liquid water, BTA reported.

The newly discovered planet was named "TOI 700 d" and is relatively close to us - only 100 light-years away, the NASA Rocket Engine Laboratory in Pasadena, California, reported.

Several other exoplanets of the same species were previously discovered by the Kepler space telescope, but this is the first discovery of TESS satellite in this field. It was launched in 2018. The telescope points to a celestial section to determine if planets pass in front of stars, causing their brightness to temporarily diminish. With the data obtained, scientists can draw conclusions about the presence of a planet, its mass, orbit, and more.

The TOI700 star is small, weighs about 40 percent of the Sun, and its temperature is half as low. TESS has discovered three planets orbiting the star, - TOI 700 b,c и d, but only TOI 700 d is located within its star's habitable zone.