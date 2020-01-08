New Facebook Rules: Highly Manipulated or the So-Called Deepfakes Videos to be Banned

The social network Facebook announced that it is banning the so-called. "Deepfake", the BTA quoted the Associated Press reported. Deepfake is an AI-based technology used to produce or alter video content so that it presents something that didn't, in fact, occur. This is a step in the fight against Internet fraud, the agency notes.

A message on the social network states that this tightens the policy of removing videos, that’s been edited or synthesized “in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say.”

Created by artificial intelligence or so-called machine, "deepfakes" combine or replace content or create images that are almost indistinguishable from the authentic ones.

However, the social network’s VP of global policy management, Monika Bickert, specified that the new rules would not apply to parody or satirical genres, or to clips that only change the order of words. These exceptions illustrate the need for a complex balancing act that Facebook and other social networks face in fighting to stop the spread of misinformation and "fake news" on the Internet, while at the same time trying to respect free speech and dismiss censorship allegations.