Gold Reached its Highest Value since 2013
Business | January 8, 2020, Wednesday // 07:37| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The price of gold has reached a 7-year high because of the danger of a military conflict between Iran and the United States. It reached $ 1,582 an ounce. This is the highest value since April 2013. The rise was expected because in times of geopolitical crises, gold is seen as a safe investment and the price goes up.
The palladium however holds the all-time price record. This rare metal is already significantly more valuable than gold, having risen by 55% in 2019.
- » Bulgarian Citizens Can Travel to 171 Countries without a Visa
- » In 2019, Turkey Exported Weapons for $ 2.7 Billion
- » China's Winter Season has Attracted 224 Million Local Tourists
- » Annual Charts Determine the Safest and Most Punctual Airlines
- » China's Workforce is Projected to Shrink by 100 Million in 15 Years
- » Bulgarians have Spent between BGN 2.2 and 2.4 Billion to Celebrate the Holidays