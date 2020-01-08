President Putin Arrived in Syria and Met with his Russian Counterpart Bashar al-Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived today on an unannounced preliminary visit to Syria, where he met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, TASS and the Associated Press reported.

Bilateral negotiations took place between the Russian and Syrian delegations.

The Syrian Telegraph Agency SANA does not give details of the visit of the Russian head of state, and only reports that he met with Assad at a Russian military base.

Today's visit comes amid the tensions between Iran, another key ally of Assad, and the United States after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Friday in a US air strike in Iraq, the Associated Press said.

Both Washington and Tehran have located forces in Syria, making the country a potential arena of conflict.