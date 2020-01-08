After the Earthquakes: Puerto Rico Declares a State of Emergency

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 8, 2020, Wednesday // 07:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: After the Earthquakes: Puerto Rico Declares a State of Emergency www.pixabay.com

Puerto Rico authorities declared a state of emergency on the island after the severe earthquakes that led to disruption of the transmission system, infrastructure and the destruction of buildings, according to El Nuevo.

Puerto Rico has been shaken by several major earthquakes that have destroyed one of the island's most popular landmarks, the Punta Ventana Rock Formation.

By order of the Governor, a special group will be set up to deal with the impact of the earthquakes.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Puerto Rico, earthquakes, state of emergency
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria