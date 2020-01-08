After the Earthquakes: Puerto Rico Declares a State of Emergency
Puerto Rico authorities declared a state of emergency on the island after the severe earthquakes that led to disruption of the transmission system, infrastructure and the destruction of buildings, according to El Nuevo.
Puerto Rico has been shaken by several major earthquakes that have destroyed one of the island's most popular landmarks, the Punta Ventana Rock Formation.
By order of the Governor, a special group will be set up to deal with the impact of the earthquakes.
