Ivan Geshev Ordered Joint Checks of Local Waste Holders' Compliance with the Laws

Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev on January 6 ordered the Interior Minister and the Head of of the State Agency for National Security to conduct joint checks of local waste holders' compliance with the Waste Management Act and the Environmental Protection Act, the Prosecutor’s office said in a press release on January 6, BNT reported.

In the course of the check, all waste holders within the territory of Bulgaria are to be identified and they will be required to produce an authorization, an integrated permit or a registration document for the relevant waste management activity and site. The entities will be checked for compliance with item 1 of atricle 8 of the Waste Management Act.

Chief Prosecutor has indicated that upon immediate identification of data of a crime of general nature, the relevant competent prosecutor's office should be notified immediately.