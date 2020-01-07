At leat One Killed in the Earthquakes Off the Coast of Puerto Rico

The strong earthquakes off the coast of Puerto Rico have killed at least one person - the 73-year-old disabled Nelson Martinez.

At least eight people were also injured, Mayita Meléndez, the mayor of Ponce, located near the epicentre of the quake, told local WAPA television station, The Sun reported.

The power utility in Puerto Rico reported that one of the major power plants located near the epicentre has suffered damage, but authorities expect the island's power supply to be restored later today.