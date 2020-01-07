At leat One Killed in the Earthquakes Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The strong earthquakes off the coast of Puerto Rico have killed at least one person - the 73-year-old disabled Nelson Martinez.
At least eight people were also injured, Mayita Meléndez, the mayor of Ponce, located near the epicentre of the quake, told local WAPA television station, The Sun reported.
The power utility in Puerto Rico reported that one of the major power plants located near the epicentre has suffered damage, but authorities expect the island's power supply to be restored later today.
- » An Airplane Skidded Off the Runway in Istanbul, the Airport is Closed for Several Hours (VIDEO)
- » At least 16 People Were Killed in a Bus Crash in Peru (PHOTO)
- » Four People Died in a Hospice Fire in Poland
- » A Five-Story Building Partially Collapsed in Jakarta, at leat Eight People are Injured
- » Tragedy in Cambodia - 7-Story Building Collapsed and Killed 36 People
- » Six People were Killed in Italy after a Car Crashed into a Group of Tourists