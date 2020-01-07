A Code Orange Warning for Rough Seas and Strong Winds in the Sea Issued fo Burgas, Code Yellow Warning for Varna and Dobrich

A Code Orange warning for rough seas and strong winds in the sea has been issued for Burgas region, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The NIMH has warned of wind in the sea of about 14-19 m/s (7 - 8 Beaufort) with gusts up to 20-24 m/s (8 - 9 Beaufort). Sea state code: 4-5.



A Code Yellow warning for rough seas and strong winds in the sea has been issued for the regions of Dobrich and Varna. The north wind is expected to reach 14-19 m/s (7-8 Beaufort) with gusts up to 20-24 m/s (8 - 9 Beaufort). Sea state code: 4.