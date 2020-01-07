24,500 Pigs will be Humanely Killed in Shumen Region

Society | January 7, 2020, Tuesday // 12:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 24,500 Pigs will be Humanely Killed in Shumen Region www.pixabay.com

Today, part of 24,500 pigs will be humanely killed in at the industrial pig complex Tetrahib AD near the village of Nikola Kozlevo in Shumen.

This happens after ASF was registered in the village of Nikola Kozlevo in Shumen. As a result, 24,000 animals will be put down in the next days.

They will be buried in the village of Hersovo.

The veterinary authorities will carry out the organization of the large-scale action.

BFSA Regional Directorate warned that there is a danger of contagion.

The owners of the industrial site will be compensated in accordance with the Law on Veterinary Activities, Dr. Katya Raykinska announced. According to preliminary data, the economic losses for the pig farm will be BGN 10 million.

A three-kilometer safety and ten-kilometer surveillance zone has been designated around the pig farm in Nikola Kozlevo.

 

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pigs, ASF, Shumen, Tetrahib AD, Nikola Kozlevo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria