24,500 Pigs will be Humanely Killed in Shumen Region

Today, part of 24,500 pigs will be humanely killed in at the industrial pig complex Tetrahib AD near the village of Nikola Kozlevo in Shumen.

This happens after ASF was registered in the village of Nikola Kozlevo in Shumen. As a result, 24,000 animals will be put down in the next days.

They will be buried in the village of Hersovo.

The veterinary authorities will carry out the organization of the large-scale action.

BFSA Regional Directorate warned that there is a danger of contagion.

The owners of the industrial site will be compensated in accordance with the Law on Veterinary Activities, Dr. Katya Raykinska announced. According to preliminary data, the economic losses for the pig farm will be BGN 10 million.

A three-kilometer safety and ten-kilometer surveillance zone has been designated around the pig farm in Nikola Kozlevo.