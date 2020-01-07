An Airplane Skidded Off the Runway in Istanbul, the Airport is Closed for Several Hours (VIDEO)

A passenger plane of the Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus skidded off the runway of Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Turkish NTV reported.

There are no dead or injured people. The incident happened at 9.43 am (8.43 am Bulgarian time). For this reason, the airport will not operate for several hours.

The aircraft, registered TC-CCK, was carrying out flight PC747 from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ), United Arab Emirates, to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SAW), Aerotime reported.

There were 164 passengers on the plane who were evacuated without any problems. The weather conditions were bad. Pegasus Airlines has announced that “the necessary investigation has been initiated.”, DPA reported.