Samsung Created an Artificial Human Able to "Converse and Sympathize" (VIDEO)

Samsung's lab has introduced a digital avatar described as an AI-powered "artificial human," claiming it is able to "converse and sympathize" like real people, livemint reported.

The new AI technology was announced at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. It introduces a new kind of artificial intelligence, called NEON and was manufactured by the independent Samsung's department Star Labs "

The technology allows the creation of personalized digital creatures that can appear on displays or video games and can be designed to be "TV presenters, speakers, or movie actors," or simply "companions and friends," according to the California-based unit of the South Korean giant.

"NEONs will be our friends, collaborators and companions, continually learning, evolving and forming memories from their interactions," Pranav Mistry, chief executive of the lab said.