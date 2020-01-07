New Strong Earthquake in Puerto Rico
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the territory off the coast of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The tremor was registered at 08:24 GMT. The epicentre is located 10 kilometers south of Indios Municipality. The depth was 7 kilometers.
There is no information about victims and destruction. No tsunami threat has been issued.
Yesterday, the shores of Puerto Rico were shaken by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
