New Strong Earthquake in Puerto Rico

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the territory off the coast of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was registered at 08:24 GMT. The epicentre is located 10 kilometers south of Indios Municipality. The depth was 7 kilometers.

There is no information about victims and destruction. No tsunami threat has been issued.

Yesterday, the shores of Puerto Rico were shaken by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.