The United States Declined to Issue a Visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister for UN Meeting
The United States has declined to issue a visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was scheduled to attend a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday. This was reported by Reuters, citing a US official who requested anonymity.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since the air strikes of US forces in Baghdad killed senior Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.
