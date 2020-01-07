The United States Declined to Issue a Visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister for UN Meeting

World | January 7, 2020, Tuesday // 12:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The United States Declined to Issue a Visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister for UN Meeting www.pixabay.com

The United States has declined to issue a visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was scheduled to attend a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday. This was reported by Reuters, citing a US official who requested anonymity.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since the air strikes of US forces in Baghdad killed senior Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Qasem Soleimani, Mohammad Javad Zarif, US, visa, Iran, UN
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria