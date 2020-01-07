6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Indonesia

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered southwest of Indonesia's Aceh Autonomous Region on Sumatra Island, Reuters reported, citing the American Geophysical Institute.

The depth of the earthquake was 20.3 km.

On Twitter, the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency put the quake magnitude at 6.4 with a depth of 13 km (8 miles), adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, NY Times reported.

According to TASS, which cites the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicentre of the earthquake was 315 km southwest of the town of Medan, the administrative centre of North Sumatra province, and its depth was 30 km. 

No casualties or damages are currently available.

