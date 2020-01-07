SpaceX Successfully Launched a Rocket with 60 Starlink Satellites

World | January 7, 2020, Tuesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: SpaceX Successfully Launched a Rocket with 60 Starlink Satellites www.pixabay.com

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket launches 60 micro-satellites from the Starlink system into orbit, according to global agencies.

The launch was from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The satellites are designed to provide high-speed internet and are positioned in orbit at an altitude of 290 km.

The launch made SpaceX the operator of the largest satellite fleet in space today. With this launch, it brings SpaceX's burgeoning constellation up to 180 satellites, making it the largest satellite fleet in orbit, Space.com reported.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Starlink, rocket, launch, SpaceX, Falcon-9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria