SpaceX Successfully Launched a Rocket with 60 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket launches 60 micro-satellites from the Starlink system into orbit, according to global agencies.

The launch was from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The satellites are designed to provide high-speed internet and are positioned in orbit at an altitude of 290 km.

The launch made SpaceX the operator of the largest satellite fleet in space today. With this launch, it brings SpaceX's burgeoning constellation up to 180 satellites, making it the largest satellite fleet in orbit, Space.com reported.