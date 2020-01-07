Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny but Cold

Today, most of the country will be mainly sunny, later on clouds will break and decrease in far southeastern areas as well. In the western part of the country the wind will subside, while in the east, moderate to strong wind will continue to blow from the north-northeast, gradually decreasing. Maximum temperatures between 0C and 5C.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will increase slightly.

This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecest.