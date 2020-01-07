Which were the Most Popular Baby Names in Bulgaria in 2019?

Viktoria and Aleksandar were the most popular names for newborn babies in Bulgaria in 2019, according to data of the National Statistical Institute. Some 732 baby girls were given the most popular name in 2019. The second most desired name was Maria – 680, followed by Nikol – 596. The newborn boys in 2019, who were named Aleksandar, were 1,036. The next most preferred male names were Georgi – 969 and Martin – 811.



Since the beginning of the 21st century, along with the traditional Bulgarian names, increasingly more babies have been given names which are popular all over the world – Alexander, Martin, Victor, Victoria, Nicole, Sofia.



In Bulgaria, most popular female name is Maria. The other common names are Ivanka, Elena, Yordanka and Daniela. Georgi is the most common male name, followed by Ivan, Dimitar, Nikolay and Peter.