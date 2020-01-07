More than a Third of Bulgarians Can't Afford to Heat their Home Sufficiently

In 2018, 7% of the European Union (EU) population said in an EU-wide survey that they could not afford to heat their home sufficiently. This share peaked in 2012 (11%), and has fallen continuously in subsequent years, Eurostat reported.

The situation in the EU Member States varies. The largest share of people who said that they could not afford to keep their home adequately warm was recorded in Bulgaria (34%), followed by Lithuania (28%), Greece (23 %), Cyprus (22%), Portugal (19%) and Italy (14%).

In contrast, the lowest shares (around 2%) were recorded in Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia and Sweden.