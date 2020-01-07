More than a Third of Bulgarians Can't Afford to Heat their Home Sufficiently
In 2018, 7% of the European Union (EU) population said in an EU-wide survey that they could not afford to heat their home sufficiently. This share peaked in 2012 (11%), and has fallen continuously in subsequent years, Eurostat reported.
The situation in the EU Member States varies. The largest share of people who said that they could not afford to keep their home adequately warm was recorded in Bulgaria (34%), followed by Lithuania (28%), Greece (23 %), Cyprus (22%), Portugal (19%) and Italy (14%).
In contrast, the lowest shares (around 2%) were recorded in Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia and Sweden.
- » Which were the Most Popular Baby Names in Bulgaria in 2019?
- » Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint John the Baptist
- » At least 16 People Were Killed in a Bus Crash in Peru (PHOTO)
- » The Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Increased by 5 Years since 1997
- » Four People Died in a Hospice Fire in Poland
- » Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 11 Bulgarian Regions