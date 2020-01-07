China's Winter Season has Attracted 224 Million Local Tourists

The number of Chinese tourists during the winter season 2018/2019 reached 224 million, with winter tourism maintaining a trend of intense growth.

On January 5, a China Winter Tourism Development Forum 2020 was organized in Harbin, organized by the Chinese Tourism Institute, the Ministry of Culture's Data Center and tourism. The same day, China's Winter Tourism Development Report 2020 was published. Winter tourism revenue will be around 38.6 billion yuan, an increase of 13.7% and 17.1% over 2017 and 2018, respectively. The report states that the popularity of winter tourism is growing. It is estimated that during the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 the number of tourists will reach 340 million, and the revenue will be 68 billion yuan.

The report also lists the "Top Ten Winter Tourism Cities in 2020".

