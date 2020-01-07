At least 16 People Were Killed in a Bus Crash in Peru (PHOTO)

At least 16 people, including two Germans, were killed in a bus crash in Peru, Reuters reported, citing local police.

A bus crashed and overturned on a major road early this morning. 42 people were injured, including two Brazilians and two Americans.

Road accidents are relatively common in Peru, where a large number of cars and roads are in poor condition and many drivers are not sufficiently prepared.

