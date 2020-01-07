At least 16 People Were Killed in a Bus Crash in Peru (PHOTO)
At least 16 people, including two Germans, were killed in a bus crash in Peru, Reuters reported, citing local police.
A bus crashed and overturned on a major road early this morning. 42 people were injured, including two Brazilians and two Americans.
Road accidents are relatively common in Peru, where a large number of cars and roads are in poor condition and many drivers are not sufficiently prepared.
Ambulancias aéreas trasladaron a heridos de accidente de bus de Cruz del Sur en Arequipa https://t.co/etnvNqPcr8 pic.twitter.com/paXuGeFYAf— Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) January 6, 2020
- » Four People Died in a Hospice Fire in Poland
- » A Five-Story Building Partially Collapsed in Jakarta, at leat Eight People are Injured
- » Tragedy in Cambodia - 7-Story Building Collapsed and Killed 36 People
- » Six People were Killed in Italy after a Car Crashed into a Group of Tourists
- » Plane Crashed in Sudan, there are Killed
- » Building Collapses in India, there are People under the Rubble (VIDEO)