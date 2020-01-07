UNESCO to the US and Iran: You are Obliged not to Harm Cultural Heritage in the Event of Armed Conflict

UNESCO has reminded the US and Iran that they have signed international treaties that oblige them not to damage cultural heritage sites in armed conflict, Reuters reported.

Тhe United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recalled that under the provisions of the 1954 and 1972 Conventions - both ratified by Washington and Tehran - the signatories undertake not to take any deliberate action that could harm cultural sites and natural heritage in the territory of another Party to the Conventions.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his threat to attack cultural sites in Iran. He warned there would be а "major retaliation" if Iran responded to the assassination of prominent Iranian general Qasem Soleimani a US airstrike near Baghdad on Friday.

