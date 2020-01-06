The Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Increased by 5 Years since 1997

In 1960 the average life expectancy in Bulgaria was just over 69.2 years. This was followed by a 26-year-long slow improvement period registered in surveys. In 1986, the country's average life expectancy reached the age of 71.7 years, BNR reported.
 
This is the longest average life expectancy ever recorded before 1989. For the years following the collapse of Socialism from 1989 until 1997, when reforms in Bulgaria had already begun, life expectancy dropped to the levels of 1963 and was as low as 69.3 years of age. 
 
In 2019, the average life expectancy in the country is 75 years. The increase of the average life expectancy in Bulgaria is about 5 years or more compared to the levels of 1960 and 1997,  data from the National Statistical Institute reveals.
