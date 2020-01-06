PM Borissov: Bulgaria-US Strategic Dialogue is of Great Importance

The Bulgaria-US strategic dialogue is crucial for the development of the relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with US Ambassador Herro Mustafa, the government press office reported. The focus of the conversation was the forthcoming First Session of the Bulgaria-US Strategic Dialogue, which will take place on 8 January in Bulgaria with the participation of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and his delegation.



During the meeting, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the US was discussed and the specific areas of cooperation agreed on during Borissov's visit to the White House last November.

"The aim is to build on concrete results in key areas of mutual interest such as security and defence, counter-terrorism, energy security, law enforcement, education, relations between the people," said PM Borissov.



The conversation between the prime minister and the US Ambassador highlighted the excellent relations between Bulgaria and the US in the field of security and defence, both bilaterally and within NATO. Other issues of the rule of law were also discussed.



The prime minister stressed that Bulgaria has an interest in further deepening trade and economic relations with the United States, while maintaining the positive trend for sustainable growth of bilateral trade. The importance of the cooperation between Bulgaria and the USA in the field of energy was emphasised, which has the potential to contribute to strengthening Bulgaria’s energy security and diversification of energy sources and routes, including through the import of liquefied natural gas.