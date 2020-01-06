NATO Ambassadors with an Extraordinary Meeting over the Middle East Crisis
World | January 6, 2020, Monday // 16:36| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
NATO ambassadors will hold an extraordinary meeting at the headquarters in Brussels, according to BGNES. The news comes after an escalation of tensions in the Middle East over the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
""The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region," a NATO official said.
"The secretary general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors following consultation with allies.", he added.
Expect details!
- » The Prime Minister of Finland Proposes the Introduction of a 4-Day Working Week
- » 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
- » China and the US to Sign the First Part of the Trade Deal on January 15th?
- » More than 20 Cars Fell through Ice into Sea near Vladivostok (VIDEO)
- » Iran Withdraws from the Nuclear Deal
- » IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva: The World is Changing Faster than Ever, Make Structural Reforms