NATO Ambassadors with an Extraordinary Meeting over the Middle East Crisis

January 6, 2020, Monday
NATO ambassadors will hold an extraordinary meeting at the headquarters in Brussels, according to BGNES. The news comes after an escalation of tensions in the Middle East over the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

""The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region," a NATO official said.

"The secretary general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors following consultation with allies.", he added.

