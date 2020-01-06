The Prime Minister of Finland Proposes the Introduction of a 4-Day Working Week

Finland's new Prime Minister Sanna Marin plans to introduce a four-day work week with 6-hour business days.

According to her, a flexible schedule will allow workers to spend more time with their families. Marin believes this would also increase labor productivity.

The proposal was welcomed by Education Minister Li Andersson, the Daily Mail reported.

In 2015, Sweden experimented to introduce a 6-hour working day and the results showed that employees were happier, richer and more productive.

In November, Japan made a bold move to try to improve the work-life balance by introducing a three-day weekend for its employees. The results show that productivity has jumped by 39.9% since the measure was taken.

More than half a year ago, a Bulgarian company introduced 4-day working week. The owner of the consulting company in Ruse said that the new model created an incredible atmosphere in the office.