Four People Died in a Hospice Fire in Poland
A fire broke out tonight at a hospice in the Polish city of Chojnice, Northern Poland. Four patients were killed, 22 were hospitalized, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.
“The preliminary findings show that the fire could have been caused by one of the patients of the hospice, who was probably smoking a cigarette,” Michał Sienkiewicz, a representative of the police reported.
“We will conduct a more detailed investigation, appoint an expert in the field of fire forensics, in order to confirm the preliminary findings,” he added, Poland in reported.
- » A Five-Story Building Partially Collapsed in Jakarta, at leat Eight People are Injured
- » Tragedy in Cambodia - 7-Story Building Collapsed and Killed 36 People
- » Six People were Killed in Italy after a Car Crashed into a Group of Tourists
- » Plane Crashed in Sudan, there are Killed
- » Building Collapses in India, there are People under the Rubble (VIDEO)
- » One Man was Killed and more than 160 were Injured in Fireworks Incidents in the Philippines