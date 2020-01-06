Four People Died in a Hospice Fire in Poland

A fire broke out tonight at a hospice in the Polish city of Chojnice, Northern Poland. Four patients were killed, 22 were hospitalized, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.

“The preliminary findings show that the fire could have been caused by one of the patients of the hospice, who was probably smoking a cigarette,” Michał Sienkiewicz, a representative of the police reported.

“We will conduct a more detailed investigation, appoint an expert in the field of fire forensics, in order to confirm the preliminary findings,” he added, Poland in reported.

