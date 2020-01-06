5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of Puerto Rico

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of Puerto Rico, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake was registered at 12:32 Bulgarian time. Its epicentre is located 13 km south-southeast of Indios. The depth of the earthquake was 12.9 km.

There is currently no information on casualties and destruction. There is no danger of tsunami.

Further secondary tremors are expected.

