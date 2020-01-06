5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
World | January 6, 2020, Monday // 16:19| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of Puerto Rico, the US Geological Survey reported.
The quake was registered at 12:32 Bulgarian time. Its epicentre is located 13 km south-southeast of Indios. The depth of the earthquake was 12.9 km.
There is currently no information on casualties and destruction. There is no danger of tsunami.
Further secondary tremors are expected.
- » NATO Ambassadors with an Extraordinary Meeting over the Middle East Crisis
- » The Prime Minister of Finland Proposes the Introduction of a 4-Day Working Week
- » China and the US to Sign the First Part of the Trade Deal on January 15th?
- » More than 20 Cars Fell through Ice into Sea near Vladivostok (VIDEO)
- » Iran Withdraws from the Nuclear Deal
- » IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva: The World is Changing Faster than Ever, Make Structural Reforms