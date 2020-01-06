Bulgarian Arrested for Murdering an Elderly Woman with Marmalade Jar in Italy
Italian police arrested a Bulgarian for killing an elderly woman in Milan, NOVA reports. Damian Dobrev, 22, worked at the home of the 90-year-old victim.
He hit the woman fatally during a money dispute. The murder weapon is a marmalade jar that police officers found at the owner's home.
The police searched for the Bulgarian for several hours. After his arrest, he made a confession. Jewellery and other belongings of the victim was found in his home.
After killing the woman, Dobrev did his own laundry, took the money from her wallet and went to a disco.
