More than 20 Cars Fell through Ice into Sea near Vladivostok (VIDEO)

World | January 6, 2020, Monday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 20 Cars Fell through Ice into Sea near Vladivostok (VIDEO) www.pixabay.com

More than 20 cars ended up in the water after ice on the frozen coast of Russky Island, near the eastern port of Vladivostok, Metro news reported.

Fishermen who came to take advantage of Sunday's pleasant weather on the island near Vladivostok had to take their cars out of the water besides the fish.

The forecasts are not favourable for fishermen, as temperatures will remain around zero in the coming days.

  

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cars, ice, fishermen, Russky Island, Vladivostok
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria