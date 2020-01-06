More than 20 Cars Fell through Ice into Sea near Vladivostok (VIDEO)
January 6, 2020, Monday
More than 20 cars ended up in the water after ice on the frozen coast of Russky Island, near the eastern port of Vladivostok, Metro news reported.
Fishermen who came to take advantage of Sunday's pleasant weather on the island near Vladivostok had to take their cars out of the water besides the fish.
The forecasts are not favourable for fishermen, as temperatures will remain around zero in the coming days.
