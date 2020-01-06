Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Light Snow in Some Places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 6, 2020, Monday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Light Snow in Some Places www.pixabay.com

Today, with moderate to strong winds from northeast, the weather will continue to get colder.

 It will be mostly cloudy, with light snow in the mountainous areas and in places in the eastern part of the country, and rain along the coast. Conditions for more heavy snow and accumulation expected in the Central Pre-Balkan mountains. Far western areas will remain almost dry, with broken clouds. Maximum temperatures mostly between minus 1C and 4C, but wind will make it feel colder.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast, NIMH, cloudy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria