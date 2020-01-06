Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Light Snow in Some Places

Today, with moderate to strong winds from northeast, the weather will continue to get colder.

It will be mostly cloudy, with light snow in the mountainous areas and in places in the eastern part of the country, and rain along the coast. Conditions for more heavy snow and accumulation expected in the Central Pre-Balkan mountains. Far western areas will remain almost dry, with broken clouds. Maximum temperatures mostly between minus 1C and 4C, but wind will make it feel colder.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for the month.

