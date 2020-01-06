Shumen Region: More than 24,000 Animals will be Put Down due to ASF

Bulgaria: Shumen Region: More than 24,000 Animals will be Put Down due to ASF

ASF was registered in the village of Nikola Kozlevo in Shumen. As a result, 24,000 animals will be put down in the next days.

They will be buried in the village of Hersovo.

The veterinary authorities will carry out the organization of the large-scale action.

BFSA Regional Directorate warned that there is a danger of contagion.

African swine fever, animals, Shumen, ASF
