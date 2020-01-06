Shumen Region: More than 24,000 Animals will be Put Down due to ASF
ASF was registered in the village of Nikola Kozlevo in Shumen. As a result, 24,000 animals will be put down in the next days.
They will be buried in the village of Hersovo.
The veterinary authorities will carry out the organization of the large-scale action.
BFSA Regional Directorate warned that there is a danger of contagion.
