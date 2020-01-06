A Five-Story Building Partially Collapsed in Jakarta, at leat Eight People are Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | January 6, 2020, Monday
www.pixabay.com

A five-story building partially collapsed today in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital. At least eight people were injured, according to France's press, citing local television.

It is not yet clear whether there are buried people beneath the rubble and whether the partial collapse is linked to the floods that took the lives of more than 60 people in Jakarta last week.

Rescue crews arrived on the spot. Media reported that there were apartments and shops in the building.

Tags: Jakarta, building, collapse, injured
