Iran Withdraws from the Nuclear Deal

World | January 6, 2020, Monday // 09:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Iran Withdraws from the Nuclear Deal www.pixabay.com

Iran withdraws from nuclear deal commitment and pledged to begin enriching uranium for its technical needs.

This comes amid a continuing escalation of tensions between Iran and the US following the death of Iran's supreme military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US air strike in Baghdad.

In a statement on state television, Iran has announced that it is ending its nuclear deal from 2015.

"By taking the fifth step in reducing its commitment, the Islamic Republic of Iran eliminates the last key operational restriction it faced under the JCPOA, which is the limitation imposed on the number of centrifuges," the government statement said.

Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and is ready to return to fulfilling its obligations if sanctions against the country are lifted, the statement added.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018, renewing tensions that reached new heights after Friday's air strike, NBC News reported.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, nuclear deal, withdraw, Qasem Soleimani, Donald Trump
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria